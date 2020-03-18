Tufton: Authorities probing reports entertainer failed to declare he visited COVID-19 country

Health Minister Dr Christopher Tufton says the authorities are now investigating reports that an entertainer failed to declare to immigration officials that he recently travelled to a country with a local spread of COVID-19.

Tufton made the declaration at a press conference at Jamaica House Wednesday.

The date of the entertainer's return has not been provided but in a voice note, a person purported to be an immigration officer said he did not declare to her that he visited Germany.

This is one of the countries from which travel to Jamaica has been restricted.

As a result, only Jamaicans will be granted landing but since Monday, Prime Minister Andrew Holness said people travelling from restricted countries must go into 14-days quarantine.

Tufton said breaching this rule is a serious offence.

"If they fail to declare, then they would have committed a breach and to the extent that we are aware of that, then we will take whatever actions," Tufton said.

He said it is important that the quarantine order be observed because any breach could undermine Jamaica's efforts to contain the coronavirus.

