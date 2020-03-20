Jamaica to close incoming air and sea ports due to COVID-19

Effective 11:59 p.m. on Saturday, March 21, Jamaica’s air and sea ports will be closed to incoming passenger traffic as part of efforts to limit the spread of the coronavirus in the island.

The measure is for a period of 14 days in the first instance.

Incoming and outgoing cargo as well as outgoing passengers will be allowed.

This announcement was made this afternoon by Prime Minister Andrew Holness who indicated that Jamaica now has 19 confirmed cases of the disease with one death.

This is up from 16 cases reported yesterday.

