Drought brings water disruption to sections of Hanover, Westmoreland

The National Water Commission (NWC) is reporting that low inflow at its Logwood Treatment Plant in Hanover, brought on by drought, has resulted in a 50 per cent decline in production at the facility.

As a result, customers in Hanover and Westmoreland, who are served by the system will experience either low water pressure or have no water, particularly between 12 midnight and 4:00 a.m. daily.

The areas likely to be affected include Sheffield, Green Island, Cauldwell, March Town, Haughton Court, Logwood, West Land Mountain, West End, Negril and Red Ground.

