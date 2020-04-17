Janet Richards extends her generosity amid COVID-19 pandemic

WESTERN BUREAU:

The restriction on social gatherings as a result of COVID-19 has not stopped the philanthropic drive of former banker Janet Richards, who has stepped up her outreach charity projects for at-risk children in St James, which she has been doing over the past 12 years.

While the COVID-19 restrictions have limited her usual mode of gift delivery, the innovative Richards has teamed up with Food For The Poor and Chinese businessman Yangsen Li, managing director of the Beauty Queen warehouse in Montego Bay, to deliver foodstuff and sanitary items to several locations in St James, including the Melody Girls’ Home in Irwin; the Mustard Seed Children’s Home in Adelphi; and her home community, Farm Heights.

“I reached out to Food For the Poor for persons in my community of Farm Heights, and I got rice, peas, and cornmeal, which I packed at home and shared with community persons. I then asked Yangsen Li to assist me with some items for the Melody Girls’ Home, the Mustard Seed Home, and the local Women’s Centre,” said Richards.

In regard of the support from Yangsen Li, who has been championing the local Chinese community efforts to cushion the impact of the virus, Richards said he was most generous.

“He (Yangsen Li) gave me care bags with gloves, tissue, wipes, and alcohol, plus soap and sanitisers. Mustard Seed, the Women’s Centre, Faith Maternity Ward, and some needy persons in the Gully area (downtown Montego Bay) got some,” said Richards. “The Melody Girls’ Home collected their items two Fridays ago (on April 4), and I did deliveries to the other places the following Monday.”

Jamaica has, to date, recorded 143 infections from COVID-19 and five deaths resulting from the respiratory illness. The Government has ordered that citizens practise social distancing, keeping at least three feet from each other, and that no more than 10 persons congregate in one space at any time.

While extending her generosity amid the COVID-19 pandemic might seem risky, that has not kept Richards from keeping in contact with the children she has committed herself to care for. In fact, those who missed out on the usual Easter goodies will still get their supplies, albeit belatedly.

“I will be delivering bun and cheese, juice and ice cream to Mustard Seed and the Melody Girls’ Home. I also have other things planned and have been assisting individual persons who I know need help where I can,” said Richards.