Homeless persons shot in Kingston, police probing

The police are probing the shooting of two homeless persons along Church Street in downtown Kingston.

The incident, which happened about 10:10 Thursday morning, drew a large gathering.

The Gleaner understands that both injured persons were rushed to the Kingston Public Hospital where one was treated and released and the other admitted in stable condition.

“Is a bredda weh live a di temporary shelter get shot. Is like a car drive up and go to the stoplight and a man just walk come up and fire the shot, and then dem drive away,” an alleged eyewitness told The Gleaner.

