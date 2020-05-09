Health Ministry conducting house to house testing for COVID in St Mary

Health Minister Dr Christopher Tufton and a 70-member team of healthcare workers are now in Dover, St Mary where they have been conducting house to house visits to test persons for COVID-19.

They have also been providing health information to the residents.

The team of healthcare workers comprises public health nurses, public health inspectors, registered nurses, midwives and community health aids.

Dover, along with Enfield, Epsom and Annotto Bay in St Mary, were placed under quarantine on Thursday after the four communities recorded 13 COVID-19 cases. The lockdown will last for an initial 14 days.

Tufton visited the Annotto Bay Hospital to assess its preparedness to provide care for COVID-19 patients.

Designated days for shopping

The Gleaner news team observed soldiers in Annotto Bay turning back residents who left home without proper identification; while other residents were still attempting to make purchases at corner shops, which braved the curfew orders to sell items.

Tufton said designated days for shopping, similar to what obtained in St Catherine, while the movement in the parish was restricted for 14-days.

“The orders that will be given will in include access to amenities as we did in St Catherine, so there will be specific time periods for residents to do certain things,” he explained.

During the minister’s tour, some residents scrambled to buy food. One man, who gave his name only as Ricky, complained bitterly, as soldiers denied his attempt to purchase medication.