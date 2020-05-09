Outpouring of tributes for Roger Chang at thanksgiving service

The words humble and affectionate were among the many adjectives that reverberated during the virtual thanksgiving service for 62-year-old Roger Chang, as family friends paid tribute to the late businessman.

Chang, who went missing on March 14, was found dead the following day. His body had several stab wounds. He went missing after travelling to Portland in the company of a woman who could not be located for several days following his disappearance. She eventually surrendered to the police.

Streaming from Florida, due to restrictions on gatherings because of COVID-19 and the closure of the Jamaican borders, Chang’s children, Brandon and Natasha, among other family members, gathered in a garden to pay tribute to their father,while others, including Member of Parliament, Julian Robinson, sent written tributes, which ran across the website’s screen.

In tears, Natasha described the late Chang as his children's biggest supporter who would go above and beyond to not only assist his children, but anyone in need.

“He was brilliant, humble and a sweet soul. This was a difficult decision me and my brother made in where and how we would lay my father to rest. This global pandemic has changed the way we are able to conduct everyday life but I know my dad is looking down and saying this is pretty cool," she said.

She continued: “Dad loved Jamaica, he was an integral part in so many aspects. All of the memories shared, messages sent, one thing stands in common, he was a favourite, he was simple, funny and loved by all… Roger was a man not measured by what was in his wallet but what was in his heart.”

Several of the organisations of which Chang was a member also paid tribute to him, including the Bureau of Standards Jamaica, the Jamaica College Old Boy’s Association and the Jamaica Renewable Energy Association.

In a pre-recorded video tribute, one of Chang’s employees who identified herself as Nickesha, and disclosed that she has been working by his side at Auto Craft for more than 20 years, lauded him for maintaining an excellent relationship with all members of his staff, not only treating them as employees, but family.

“We worked together as one happy family. Until his death, we maintained a close relationship so we would call or text to check on each other. He was just modest and likes to keep things simple. Material things didn’t matter to Mr Roger even though he could afford the finer things in life. His then Nokia phone with which he developed a bond is a testament. When everyone was upgrading to smart phones I tried convincing him to do likewise, however he said: 'Nickibox, as long as I can send and receive calls I am fine'."

A 23-year-old female and three teenagers are among five persons charged by detectives from the St Mary division in connection with Chang’s murder.

The five have been charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder, illegal possession of firearm and ammunition, possession of criminal property and benefiting from criminal property.

