Some 25 charities, organisations to benefit from AFJ grant

The Open Arms Development Centre, a homeless shelter in downtown Kingston, and Jamaica’s COVID-19 Response Fund Food Relief are among 25 charitable and community organisations across the island to benefit from the latest round of grants from US-based charity American Friends of Jamaica (AFJ).

A statement from AFJ said grant awards presented during the 2019-2020 grant cycle amounted to US$1,025,791, or J$138,481,785.

The awardees were announced at the AFJ’s first virtual Grant Awards Ceremony last week Friday and included Donor Advised Awards and scholarships, as well as discretionary grants amounting to U$283,274.84, or J$36,825,729.20, which were presented during the virtual grant ceremony.

President of the AFJ Wendy Hart said, “The AFJ was committed to working with its partners, donors, private- and public-sector entities, and grantee organisations to mitigate the challenges resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic and to build on its mission of a stronger Jamaica.”

Open Arms Development Centre director Yvonne Grant welcomed the assistance, which she says provided the base for setting up a sewing project for the centre’s residents.

“We have received a generous grant to help with our social enterprise, and we are extremely grateful for the start-up. It has been of great benefit to the participants and the community.”

Grant says the sewing project was started out of need for a viable income-generating project and to extend its skills training.

“Residents are trained in sewing so that they can become certified, be able to earn an income, and be able to resettle in the community. We make multi-purpose bags, drapes, and sheets – and we are actually looking now for orders to do bedsheets. We can earn, but they also learn and earn,” Grant said.

ADMISSIONS POSTPONED

With admissions on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic, the centre currently houses over 70 residents but allows for emergencies.

AFJ Executive Director Caron Chung noted, “Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, grants were pivoted to meet urgent relief in Jamaica with a focus on providing much-needed medical relief and improving food security to the most at risk. We look forward to resuming our normal discretionary grant making in 2021.”

She explained that AFJ’s grant-making cycle began in November and that grantees are selected once per year, with grants awarded from proceeds raised from annual galas in New York and Miami, private foundations, corporate partnerships, and donor-direct contributions.