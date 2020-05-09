Water disruptions in Linstead, Constant Spring and Denham Town

The National Water Commission (NWC) says a loss in power supply forced the shutdown of the Dinthill facility today, leaving some northern St Catherine communities without water.

The affected communities are: Linstead, Dinthill, Deeside, Mickleton, Jew Pen, Grove Road, Rosemount, Mickleton Meadows, Commodore and Buena Vista.

The state-run water company says it is working to have service restored in the shortest possible time.

Meanwhile, NWC says it is investigating the cause of a disruption to customers in the Constant Spring area of St Andrew; while councillor for the Denham Town division in West Kingston, Jermaine Hyatt, says the NWC has said that it will investigate a lack of service to the community, which has been without water for four days. Residents today received trucked service arranged by the councillor.

