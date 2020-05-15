Jamaica Medical Foundation gifts hospital with $1million

The Jamaica Medical Foundation (JMF) has presented a cheque in the amount of $1 million to the Paediatric Oncology Department of The University Hospital of the West Indies (UHWI) at the JMF head office on May 6. The donation, earmarked for providing materials to assist with the smooth running of the department, was received by Dr Michelle Reece-Mills.

Cedric McDonald, chairman of the JMF’s fundraising committee, said the assistance was facilitated by a successful wine, fashion and art fundraising function held by the JMF, with proceeds going to the UHWI and the Kingston Public Hospital.

McDonald also conveyed sentiments from the chairman of the JMF, Michael Fraser, which highlighted the fact that the JMF has been in operation since 1988, and has over these many years had the privilege of donating millions of dollars to needy individuals and institutions for medical emergencies under the foundation’s mantra: ‘Providing A Lifeline to Health’.

Dr Michelle Reece-Mills expressed gratitude on behalf of the UHWI’s Paediatric Oncology and said the donation will certainly help to provide additional facilities that will assist the department, especially at this time when there is great focus on the operations of health facilities to prevent spreading of the coronavirus.

Executive director of the Insurance Association of Jamaica (IAJ), Orville Johnson, who was at the presentation, said the IAJ is highly appreciative of the actions of the JMF, which is considered to be an outreach arm of the Jamaican insurance industry.