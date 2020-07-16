Corporate Hands | NCB Foundation distributes care packages

NCB’s Gratitude Bus was on the move with the support of members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force. Here, NCB’s Devon Wilson (centre) hands over a care package to a resident of the Mount James community in Stony Hill, St Andrew, during a recent visit to give support to members of the community who are struggling in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. These care packages were provided in partnership with the Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica’s COVID-19 Jamaica Response Fund initiative. The NCB Foundation has committed J$10 million to assist with food security for the most vulnerable, who are negatively impacted by the pandemic, as well as providing meals to select groups of essential workers who are working on the front lines as Jamaica combats the pandemic.