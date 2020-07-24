JPS removes over 1,000 pounds of illegal connections in East Kingston communities

The Jamaica Public Service (JPS) is reporting that its crews removed 1,235 pounds of illegal connections during operations in several East Kingston communities.

The operations were conducted earlier this week in areas such as Bundy Lane, Deanery Road, St Albans Lane, Bower Bank, Rae Town, Tower Street, Hanover Street, and Hannah Street.

Two arrests were made.

JPS says the operations are part of the ongoing fight against electricity theft.

