From demonic to the prophetic – Pt 2

Having made the decision to redirect his energy from satanic practices in order to create a more positive atmosphere for his then unborn daughter, William Tyrone Jackson II of Pensacola, Florida, admitted that he still had no plan to turn to Christianity.

However, he was in for a celestial surprise.

Jackson told Family & Religion that the moment he began turning from his former ways, he received a personal visit from the Lord with the clear instructions ‘Tell My people I am coming,’ an encounter that he said petrified him and soon affected the whole trajectory of his life.

He shared: “This terrified me to the point that I started searching out scriptures to understand this. I concluded that the Lord has called me to tell people that He is coming soon and to preach the Gospel. As expected, demons didn’t take too kindly to this. When I left the occult, I started to experience so many supernatural satanic attacks, many I cannot name.

‘Tormented in My Sleep’

“One thing that I can say is that I was tormented in my sleep through sexual dreams and violent spirits. These spirits would try many different ways to draw me back into the world of the occult, but to no avail.”

The now-devout man of God admitted that though his walk has not always felt as if it has been on the transparent streets of gold as there have been many times that it has felt like he was walking on thorns engulfed by flames, he still would not trade this life for any other.

The 28-year-old told Family & Religion that this walk has taken him on a spiritual journey as an officer of the prophetic ministries.

“The Lord called me into the prophetic office years before I actually started walking in it. I noticed that everything really started taking off in 2016. The Lord told me at the beginning of the year that it would be a year known by its death. I documented it on Facebook with witnesses and His Word did not return as false.

“On my Facebook page, I have an entire photo album dedicated to the prophetic words that I post with their fulfilments. Currently, I am well over 300-plus documented as well as others undocumented. I do not say this to boast of my own power because I, myself, have none. I say this in the strength of the Lord Jesus Christ who deserves all of the glory out of my life.”

Sharing one of said words, Jackson noted a specific direction he received from the Lord for the United States of America that he has since witnessed come to pass.

“It is documented on December 23, 2016, that the Lord showed me that He would present more signs in the Heavens. I saw a sword of division coming out of the sky hitting the United States for the year of 2017. There was another word of January 6 of 2017 that said, “The sword is coming! The sword has hit many, but it is coming again!” I also saw the Lord in a vision in 2015. I saw Him holding a sword, and concerning the United States, He said, “I am ready to conquer land.” It happened on August 21, 2017. During the solar eclipse, a plane went through the Sun and it presented the imagery of a sword over the United States. This sign was a visible manifestation of the prophetic words. We see this division manifesting itself in The United States at this very moment. This was and has been one of many prophetic words that the Lord has directed me to give that was followed through a visible sign. All and all, this walk has been one full of rewards,” he said, later adding that he has worked on a music project called Scroll to America, which is available on Apple Music/Spotify/Google Play under Tai Jackson.

Jackson, who often hosts prophetic sessions on his social media pages, as led, can also be found on Facebook at Tyrone The Prophet and on YouTube at The Prophets Cave.

familyandreligion@gleanerjm.com