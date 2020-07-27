11-y-o hopes to pursue passion for farming at Mona High

It is not often that one meets an 11-year-old who wants to become a farmer.

But for Maurice Davis, who is a recent graduate of Windward Road Primary and Junior High School, farming is not only a career goal but a passion that he hopes to further develop at Mona High School, which he will attend come September.

Maurice, who was a member of the 4-H Club at his primary school, said, through farming, he hopes to contribute to creating a sustainable future for Jamaica.

“Being part of the 4-H Club was a good experience, as I learned about good practices in farming and also about different fruits and vegetables. I love to eat and I love different foods. My neighbour is a farmer who plants scallion, sweet potato, melon and much more. I like how he is able to feed his family and I really want to do that, so that I can increase people’s access to fruits and vegetables,” he said.

Maurice plans to join the 4-H Club at Mona High and continue to expand his knowledge and skills in agriculture.

“I look forward to starting my new school. I am nervous but I also want to do well and improve my grades with each test that I take,” he said.

“When my high-school exams come around, I will always remember my goal to constantly do better and ensure that I am more successful than the last time,” Maurice said.

For her part, Maurice’s mother, Taneisha Davis, says that she is proud of her son and will continue to encourage him to do his best and reach for the stars.

As a mother of two boys, Davis puts all her energy into motivating her children.

“I was constantly on him about studying. There were times when he didn’t want to go to his weekend classes, but I instilled in him that if he wants an easy life, he has to work hard and if he wants a difficult life, he has to work easy. I tell him all the time that being successful depends on him. You know, what you put in is what you get out.”

GOOD ROLE MODEL

Davis, who recently graduated from the Caribbean Maritime University, shared that she tries to set a good example for her boys through dedication to her studies and her nine-to-five job while raising her family.

“Maurice used to see me get up early or stay up late just to get my schoolwork done. He witnessed the struggle and the achievements. At my graduation, he told me that I was his role model, and that was the plan all along. I want him to aspire to achieve and excel in his own goals for himself,” she said.

Maurice is encouraging all students to remain focused and work hard to get to where they want to be.