Holness blasts PNP hecklers on Trelawny tour

Albert Ferguson, Gleaner Writer

Leader of the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) and Prime Minister Andrew Holness blasted unruly supporters of the opposition People's National Party (PNP) who invaded his campaign tour of the Trelawny Northern constituency in Falmouth this afternoon.

"Anyone who is a subscriber to the Jamaica Labour Party, you will know that you do not have my support if another political party is having their event and you turn up and disturbed it; you do not have my support," Holness told jubilant JLP supporters in Water Square, Falmouth.

Holness kicked off his campaign shortly after midday today in Davis Pen before rolling into Falmouth, where orange-clad PNP supporters heckled their JLP opponents and obstructed his motorcade as he entered Water Square.

"The time for antagonistic and confrontational politics is over," Holness insisted.

"I long for the day that my grandmother told me, that she could go PNP meeting, stand up and listen, [then] go to JLP meeting, stand up and listen and make her decision,” Holness said.

"We owe it to our children to return our politics to that type of civility and decency," he said.

The PNP’s Victor Wright is the sitting member of parliament for Trelawny Northern, while Senator Tova Hamilton is the JLP’s candidate and caretaker.

"As I see my PNP friends here, I look into their eyes as I look into yours, and I see that they have no confidence. Not only do they have no confidence, they have no leadership," Holness said.

"If they had leadership, leadership would not have allowed them to come out here; and if they come here, they must wear their masks," he added.

