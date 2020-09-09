JFB gets 85 new firefighters

The Jamaica Fire Brigade (JFB) has received a major boost in its complement of firefighters with the addition of 85 new recruits.

The men and women, who recently completed a rigorous training programme, will now be assigned to the various divisions across the country.

“Those persons will go directly into the divisions and parishes where they have been assigned to boost the complement of firefighters, as well as assist with the fighting of the coronavirus (COVID-19) situation,” JFB public relations officer Emeleo Ebanks told JIS News, following the virtual passing-out ceremony on September 4.

TRAINING PROCESS

He said that the new recruits should have graduated sooner, but noted that the ongoing pandemic had hampered the training process.

“Those persons were sent home, we had to do some retesting, take them back into an isolated area and continue the training as firefighters,” he told JIS News.

Ebanks indicated that in addition to firefighting skills, the new JFB recruits were also trained and certified as emergency medical responders.

“It is extremely important to have firefighters being trained, especially at this time, because of the COVID-19 situation and the role we have to play as first responders.

“So in the event that we go on an accident scene, for example, their skills can easily be brought into operation to assist in areas where an ambulance is not readily available. We are also battling the COVID-19 situation, so right now we are just working with the protocols and ensuring that we do our part to assist,” Ebanks said.