Magisterial recount for Westmoreland Eastern resumes Monday

Counting is to continue tomorrow morning at the Westmoreland Parish Court in the magisterial recount of ballots cast by constituents of Westmoreland Eastern in the September 3 general election.

Counting is expected to resume at 10 a.m.

Fifty-two boxes of 117 are left to be counted to determine whether the Jamaica Labour Party’s Daniel Lawrence or the People’s National Party’s Luther Buchanan was victor, after both men polled an equal number of votes following an official recount last weekend. Both Lawrence and Buchanan received 4,834 votes each after Sunday's official recount. An independent candidate, Haile Mika'el, received 43 votes.

Lawrence, yesterday, picked up 18 votes from 63 rejected ballots counted over the two days, compared to only nine for Buchanan; but Buchanan leads with 2,551 votes overall to Lawrence’s 2,455 and Mika'el’s 18 votes from 65 boxes counted so far.

Lawyers for Buchanan, yesterday, made a submission contesting the rejection of ballots marked for their client.

