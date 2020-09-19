Cop sentenced for stealing gun from police station

A policeman who was charged with breaches of the firearms and larceny acts by the Inspectorate and Professional Standards Oversight Bureau (IPROB) on Thursday, January 23, has been sentenced following his appearance in the Home Circuit Court on Friday, September 18.

Constable Ajani McBean of the Operations Branch was charged following a ruling from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

A file was submitted to the office following an investigation that was launched when a firearm and a magazine containing fourteen 9mm rounds of ammunition were discovered missing from a JCF facility in St. Catherine.

Investigations were conducted by IPROB and following an operation on January 18, the weapon – along with the magazine and rounds, was recovered at the home of Constable McBean.

The Director of Public Prosecution subsequently ruled that Constable McBean be charged with the following offences: illegal possession of firearm, illegal possession of ammunition and simple larceny.

Constable McBean pleaded guilty to all three offences on Wednesday, June 24 and was later sentenced to six years imprisonment with hard labour on the illegal possession of firearm charge and two years imprisonment on the simple larceny of the firearm charge.

The sentences are to run concurrently.

