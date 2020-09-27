Horne signals he won't be running for president of the PNP

Senator Norman Horne has issued a statement suggesting that he will not be contesting the election for president of the People's National Party (PNP).

Horne, who had indicated an interest in leading the party when current president, Dr Peter Phillips demits office, said the November 7 election date announced by the party's National Executive Council (NEC) today is too soon for any aspirant to organise a robust challenge, especially in light of the continued COVID-19 restrictions.

"This date is only beneficial to those who have been campaigning for leadership over an extended period. In the last six months, my focus has been on supporting

the party for the general elections and not on organising for an internal contest," he said.

He added that given the impending local government elections, the party's resources and energies need to be spent on ensuring that its candidates have a "fighting chance."

PNP must RESET

Coining the acronym RESET, Horne called for unity, commitment and transformation of the PNP.

"Today, the People’s National Party needs [to] RESET: Restore, Energise, Stabilise, Empower and Transform," he declared.

The businessman and former treasurer of the PNP said the next president must be able to mobilise members and supporters and heal the divisions within the party.

"We need a leader who can mobilise us to heal the rifts, and shift our focus from individuals, camps and cliques towards the big-tent movement we have always been and which we need to be again. United, we are unbeatable," he underscored.

Horne warned that the actions of the party and those jostling for leadership over the next 35 days will affect the organisation for "generations to come."

"We need a leader who understands what’s at stake and is committed to being selfless for the cause," he argued. "Our new leader must want what’s best for the party rather than what’s best for themselves. We must demand a leader whose ego is for the party; whose ambition is for the party."

He said the PNP needs a president who will be visionary and transformational, supported by ideas and experience, as well as an ability to solve problems and inspire others.

"We must put aside egos, personalities, longstanding feuds and the fractious divisions created by the Rise United and the One PNP factions," he insisted.

"The movement is greater than the individual. We must set our sights firmly on winning for Jamaica!" Horne concluded, declaring that he will be focusing his energies on supporting the PNP through this process.

