Agriculturist Allan Rickards has died

Veteran agriculturist and sugar cane farming expert Allan Rickards died late Tuesday night, a close member of the family confirmed.

He was 79.

Rickards, who had been ailing for some time, was former chairman of the All Island Jamaica Cane Farmers' Association.

He had also hosted, for several years, a programme on Power 106FM focused on the sugar cane industry.

Rickards leaves behind widow Claudette Jackson-Richards and children.

More to follow

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.