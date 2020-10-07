INDECOM to give update on Susan Bogle this week

The Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) is to provide the nation with a comprehensive update on the Susan Bogle case this week.

The agency made the disclosure in an email response through its communication unit to The Gleaner.

INDECOM said that because of multiple requests on the matter, which is of high public interest, the update would be given via a press statement or press briefing.

There has been silence from several investigative bodies surrounding the findings in the controversial May shooting death of the 43-year-old disabled mother. Four months later, there has been no word on the post-mortem conducted by a government pathologist.

The initial ballistics report was inconclusive, according to INDECOM.

Deputy Commissioner Hamish Campbell last told The Gleaner in July that more analysis was needed in the probe into whether the bullet that killed August Town resident Bogle was fired by a member of the Jamaica Defence Force or gunmen.

On May 27, Bogle was shot in the bedroom of her Bryce Hill Road, August Town home, allegedly by a soldier, during a police-military operation in the St Andrew community.

Residents reported that soldiers had chased someone into the building. The Gleaner understands, however, that Bogle died from a single gunshot to her chest.

Her death sparked widespread condemnation from Jamaicans at home and abroad. A petition, ‘Justice For Susan Bogle’, was created in June.

Last week, one of her sons, Omari Stephenson, publicly demanded an update on the findings into his mother’s killing. Several human-rights groups have joined his call for an update on the matter.

