Two shot dead, at least 13 others injured at illegal party in Westmoreland

Two farmers have been killed and least 13 others are nursing gun related and other injuries received during an illegal party in Gordon’s District in Whitehouse, Westmoreland last night.

The dead men have been identified as 30-year-old Kayson Blair otherwise called ‘CoCo’, farmer of Petersville District, Westmoreland and 31-year-old Mark ‘ Hot Head’ Morgan, farmer of Gordon District, Westmoreland.

This is the second fatal shooting at an unauthorised event over the weekend, bringing fatalities to four.

During an illegal gathering in Old Braeton, Portmore last Friday, two men, allegedly members of the Tesha Miller faction of the Clansman gang, were killed and several others injured.

The police say in Sunday’s illegal party, about 8 p.m., one man reportedly had an altercation with another patron.

He then left and returned with a firearm and shot and killed the man with whom he had a dispute as well as one other patron.

During attempts by party-goers to escape the fury, broken glass and splinters injured several patrons.

The Gleaner gathered that the area hospitals and staff were overwhelmed with trauma as the injured were rushed for treatment.

Senior Superintendent Stephanie Lindsay, head of the police communication arm, CCU, confirmed the shooting.

The police also used the platform to implore persons to desist from hosting these illegal parties.

Investigations into both illegal events and incidents are ongoing.

