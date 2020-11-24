Tighter curfews for Christmas, New Year's holidays

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has announced tighter curfew hours for the Christmas and New Year's holidays.

However, there will be a relaxation for the other days of December and January.

At present, the curfew kicks in at 9 p.m and ends at 5 a.m the next day.

NEW CURFEW HOURS

December 1 to January 15

(except Christmas and Boxing days)

10 p.m to 5 a.m

Christmas and Boxing days

7 p.m to 5 a.m

New Year’s Day

7 p.m to 5 a.m

Meanwhile, the Government will be continuing the ban on parties and events during the holidays.

The gathering limit of 15 persons in public will also remain in place but the measure has now been extended to private space as well.

WATCH HERE:

Holness has urged Jamaicans to be responsible in how they celebrate Christmas this year.

“Celebrate Christmas within your household,” the prime minister said.

“I definitely will miss celebrating Christmas in the normal way,” he added.

Opposition Leader Mark Golding said he had no issue with the measures, noting that they seek to strike a reasonable balance as the country continues to grapple with the COVID pandemic.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.