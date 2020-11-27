NWA will need more money for road repairs after flood rain

Amid the possibility that there could be more heavy rain causing further flooding and landslides, the National Works Agency (NWA) says Jamaica's road repair bill could further rise.

NWA Chief Executive Officer E. G. Hunter used Thursday's meeting of Parliament's Public Administration and Appropriations Committee to make a case for additional funding.



IN PHOTO: E.G Hunter

He said there is a need to immediately secure the money to undertake a programme of targeted interventions such as the reopening of blocked roads, cleaning of critical drains and the patching of main thoroughfares, as the weather permits.

Hunter told the committee that to date, 206 roads have been impacted by the recent rains, three of which remain inaccessible.

A breakdown shows that the estimate to clear blocked roads is already at $2.3 billion, while it will take $5.4 billion to restore or repair them to drivable conditions.

A comprehensive assessment of the damage to roads and other accessories such as drains, culverts and bridges is yet to be completed.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.