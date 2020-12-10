Another Biden pick with Jamaican roots, Susan Rice tapped as White House adviser

Lester Hinds, Gleaner Writer

Susan Rice, former national security adviser to former United States President Barack Obama, has been tapped by President-elect Joe Biden to become the Director of the White House Domestic Policy Council.

Rice, whose grandparents are Jamaican, will not need Senate confirmation.

She joins another high-profile Biden administration personality with Jamaican roots.

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris’ father is Jamaican.

Rice’s name was at one time floated as a possible vice-presidential running mate for Biden.

She had also been considered for various positions, including secretary of state, but it was deemed an unnecessary fight to have with the Republicans in the Senate to confirm her to that post.

As director of the council, she would have broad sway over the administration’s approach to immigration, healthcare, and racial inequality as well as elevating the prominence of the position in the West Wing of the White House.

Rice has wide foreign affairs credentials.

In addition to serving as national security adviser to Obama, she also served as US ambassador to the United Nations and served as undersecretary of state for African affairs in the Clinton administration.

