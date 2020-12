Mustard Seed’s wishes came to life, with ARC Manufacturing Limited making a substantial donation of sanitisation supplies, toiletries, and an assortment of food items to the My Father’s House compound recently. From left: Senior manager, operations, Maurice Anderson, joins senior manager, hardware, institutional & international sales, Dahlia Cole, during its presentation to Mustard Seed Communities’ founder, Reverend Monsignor Gregory Ramkissoon, and senior supervisor, Camille Bromfield.