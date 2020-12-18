Sanmerna’s ‘Treat on Wheels’ surprise children with disabilities

Although COVID-19 has interrupted the usual Christmas activities, the Sanmerna Foundation, in tandem with Inspire to Change Foundation (ICF) and the Jamaica Urban Transit Company (JUTC), made sure more than 110 children with disabilities across metropolitan Kingston were fêted to a ‘Treat on Wheel’.

But unlike the previous years, the event was scaled back to only include an “off the mark” event at the Half-Way Tree Transportation Centre on Wednesday.

“Because of COVID, what we have done differently is to go around to their respective homes and present them with these gifts. many of them were surprised. Because of COVID, they might have been thinking they would not enjoy Christmas, but we are proving them wrong,” said Stephanie Josephs, the founding director of ICF.

Sanmerna Foundation Chairperson Viris Clarke-Ellis said the partnership serves to bring the disabled community into the circle of love, and that the treat each year is the foundation’s way of doing just that.

“These children are as precious as our able-bodied kids, and we are doing what we can to show that we love and care for them,” she said.

“They are so really excited to see us each year, and we hope to keep it going as part of our outreach in the wider society.”

Again this year, they were treated with toys and food, but also with care packages, thanks to the effort of GraceKennedy Limited, who contributed food items at the request of Nathalia Palomino, the marketing and sales manager at JUTC.

She said the bus company was thrilled to be associated with the Christmas treat for the children.

“GraceKennedy also donated towards the cause, assisting us creating upwards of 80 gift baskets,” Palomino said.

She said the over 2,000 employees at JUTC went above and beyond the call of duty in donating canned items – tuna, milk, sardines, mackerel, you name it, it’s all in the baskets to make the treat a success.

“We also have in the baskets, books, pencils, snacks, all items necessary for back to school. It is an all-action, all-input plan executed by all our depots – Rockfort, Spanish Town and Portmore – and not only the head office.”

Spreading Cheer

Sponsors Sanmerna Foundation has been joined this year by Royal Computers and the JUTC, among others, with the company’s director, Robert White, again relishing the chance to spread cheer to the “little ones”.

He said it is in the company’s interest to continue to give back, adding that children, particular those with disabilities, need to “feel wanted, appreciated and loved”.

“This is what our treat over the years is all about. Bringing some joy and spreading hope to our children to say, we are here for you.”

