One more COVID death brings total to 10 since start of the year

Another death from COVID-19 in the past day has brought to 10 the number of people who have died from the disease in the first nine days of 2021. Overall 312 have died since the disease first entered Jamaica in March last year.

A 66 year-old man from Manchester is the most recent person to succumb to the disease, the Ministry of Health and Wellness reports.

An additional death is under investigation, which leaves the ministry with 25 fatalities overall being probed.

The number of people hospitalised has increased by one, moving up to 89, six of whom are critically ill and five experiencing moderate effects of the disease.

There are 93 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, which puts the number of known cases of the disease since March last year at 13,548.

Kingston and St Andrew again has accounted for the most number of cases, with 21 in the past day, followed by Westmoreland with 16.

Manchester has 12 new cases, followed by St Catherine and St Ann with nine each. Clarendon has seven, St James and St Thomas five each, and St Elizabeth and St Mary four. Portland accounted for only one new case, while Trelawny and Hanover recorded no new cases of COVID-19.

The recovery rate regressed marginally to 84.4 per cent after 50 people recovered from the disease to bring the total number of people who are now well to 11,429.

There are 1,648 active cases of COVID-19 in Jamaica.

