Growth & Jobs | Skills on the Go: CVSS launches civil society capacity building programme

The Council of Voluntary Social Services (CVSS) will debut its virtual skills training series, ‘Skills on the Go’, which is aimed at capacity building and training for non-profit member organisations and enhancing the voluntary sector in Jamaica.

Saffrey Brown, director of CVSS, said that the pandemic has left many of its members and partners overwhelmed and in need of much support, and as such, the CVSS wanted to prepare and equip them to adjust to the new normal.

“This sparked the initiative ‘Skills on the Go’ and we are excited to launch on Tuesday, 19 January 2021. The series is a yearlong virtual experience where our members, their employees, directors, and volunteers can be immersed in engaging and interactive sessions, all in the comfort of their home, office, or even on the go,” she said.

The sessions last between two and three hours on the Zoom platform. ‘Skills on the Go’ is led by volunteers for volunteers, blazing a trail in the voluntary sector, said Brown.

Some of the topics for the sessions include Purpose Driven Leadership through Challenging Times with education consultant, Dr Renee Rattray; Strategic Planning for Small Teams with Big Goals, delivered by strategy consultant Gill Chambers; and Crowdfunding 101, delivered by Mariel Brown, director of the Trinidad and Tobago Film Festival and CEO of Savant Media.

Other experts that will present include Rose Miller from the JN Group to help members unlock their financial resilience with the Financial Literacy Workshop. Kalando Wilmoth of Verb Communication will lead on how non-governmental organisations create a narrative for their cause with the session on ‘Storytelling for Non-Government Organisations’.

Wilmoth, one of the trainers, expressed his reasons for coming on board: ‘‘The selfless giving and generosity that CVSS spreads across the nation through its volunteers and donor organisation is beyond invaluable.”

“Being a volunteer trainer is such a great way to help the organisation to do even more good, in more places, for many more years to come. I know that our various communities and the nation at large will be better for what I and all the other volunteer trainers will contribute,” he said.

Brown said that one of the advantages of the initiative is its flexibility as participants are able to choose which workshops they wish to attend. ‘Skills on the Go’ runs from February to December 2021.

“The Council of Voluntary Social Services turns 80 years old this year, and this venture shows just one of the ways in which we aim to level up and upskill the sector, leaving a lasting legacy. We commend our partners and encourage our members as well as the public to take hold of this great opportunity, to engender and harness the requisite skills to impact their work, communities, and world at large,” said Brown.

Members of the council are invited to attend as many training sessions as they choose. Most sessions are interactive and provide opportunities for the participants to interact with the trainer and each other. To find out more about ‘Skills on the Go’, persons can visit the CVSS’ website at www.cvssja.org.