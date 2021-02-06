‘Impressive!’ - Ambassador Marks praises David ‘Wagga’ Hunt Foundation’s efforts for Calabar and KC students

Jamaica’s ambassador to the United States (US), Audrey Marks, has lauded the Washington DC-based David ‘Wagga’ Hunt Scholarship Foundation (DWHF) for its efforts to help needy Jamaican students continue their education, particularly amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The David ‘Wagga’ Hunt initiative has disbursed more than 30 scholarships, worth some J$13 million, in its relatively short life, which she described as quite an impressive accomplishment which deserved emulation.

“I am impressed with your organisation’s success in disbursing over J$4 million towards the provision of scholarships and enhancement of the technology infrastructure at Kingston College and Calabar High School in 2020,” Ambassador Marks said in her address at the David ‘Wagga’ Hunt Scholarship Initiative’s virtual fundraising on Saturday, January 30. She pointed out that this was “despite the enormous challenges which COVID-19 has presented in various spheres”.

Since 2009, the scholarship initiative has funded students from grades 8 through 13, covering tuition, books, lunch and other school-related expenses. To date, more than 30 scholarships exceeding J$13 million dollars have been awarded. Recipients are selected from a shortlist of nominees and must display commendable academic performance and deportment; be involved in extracurricular activities, and be deemed in need of financial assistance.

This year, DWHF honoured two of Jamaica’s exemplars of excellence: CEO of Seprod and Calabar old boy, Richard Pandohie; and Professor Emeritus of the Caribbean Institute for Health and Research and KC old boy, Rainford Wilks.

HISTORIC EVENT

In her remarks, the Jamaican Ambassador Marks also praised Christopher Hunt and the David ‘Wagga’ Hunt Scholarship Initiative organising committee members, on hosting their ninth event, which was historic as the first one being held virtually because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

She said the late David ‘Wagga’ Hunt would long be remembered for the indelible mark he made on the development of Calabar High and Kingston College, two of Jamaica’s premier secondary institutions – traditional friendly ‘rivals’ in sports and academics.

“This initiative is therefore a fitting tribute to a man who devoted much of his life to transforming the lives of young men in both institutions,” she added.

This year’s Red Carpet Ball was held under the patronage of Jamaica’s Ambassador Marks, as well as the principals of Kingston College and Calabar High School, Dave Myrie and Albert Corcho, respectively.

The late David ‘Wagga’ Hunt was a distinguished past student of Kingston College; co-founder of Meadhaven United Football Club; former General Secretary of the Kingston & St Andrew Football Association (KSAFA); former General Secretary of the Minor League Football Association, and one of Jamaica’s foremost track-and-field analysts, who also had a great passion for youth and sports. Mr Hunt led Calabar to both the Manning Cup and Oliver Shield titles in 2005.