Dr Sachalee Campbell seeks to make her mark in public health, mentorship

It has been a long, hard road to get to where she is now – a postdoctoral fellow at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health and working with the Johns Hopkins- International Injury Research Unit (JH-IIRU).

Dr Sachalee Campbell responsibilities include doing research projects on different types of injuries worldwide, which enables them to influence changes to prevent injuries and its associated morbidity and mortality.

“By changes, I mean that we are able to influence policy and legislative changes, as well as other interventions to decrease injuries in different countries,” she shared on what the job entails.

Campbell, who graduated from The University of the West Indies, Mona in 2015, said one of the major challenges she encountered was that of limited financial resources.

In combating that, she applied for “all kinds of financial aids” she knew about, which included the Peace and Love Academic Scholarship (PALAS), founded by Ruel ‘Rula’ Brown, and other corporate sponsors such as NCB Foundation and other stakeholders.

However, Campbell shared that one of the things that saw her through her challenges was having a strong support team in parents, siblings, relatives, friends, mentors, church family and the endless list of supporters.

“Also, as a Christian, I have found comfort in the fact that I can look to God for help with all my challenges, and that He will always work things out according to His will,” she quipped.

Commenting on her job, which she is now doing from her home in Montego Bay – (she leaves at the end of February to return to the States) – she said it is important to her.

PREVENTING INJURIES

Campbell, who worked in the Accident and Emergency Department at the Cornwall Regional Hospital for two years, said preventing injuries is something she treasures.

“To know that my work can help to prevent disabilities and to prevent the loss of lives makes it fulfilling.”

It was that kind of passion that saw her being chosen as the Junior Doctor of the Year in 2018, while working at the hospital.

After working in that capacity for two years, Campbell said she developed an interest in public health, leading her to apply for the master of public health degree at John Hopkins, where she received one of the Master of Public Health Capstones awards in 2020.

The MPH programme sponsors awards that can be used to obtain hands-on international or domestic experiences in population health. These funds can be used to support travel and other expenses related to work with various health organisations.

With the many theories surrounding the COVID-19 vaccine, Campbell, weighing in on the issue, said before making a decision, persons should be thoroughly informed so that they can make an educated commitment.

“Jamaicans need to be provided with data and information on both the pros and cons of the COVID-19 vaccination,” she said, even while addressing some of the myths that have been making the rounds.

EXPELLING THE VIRUS

Tackling the sentiment that the COVID-19 vaccines can cause infection with SARS-CoV-2, she pointed out that the vaccines do not cause infection. Instead, she said, the vaccines enable the human body to quickly create antibodies if the body is exposed to the virus. These antibodies are proteins that can recognise the virus and help the body to expel it.

Another myth that has been widely circulated is that the vaccine side effects are harmful.

According to Campbell, just like other vaccines have side effects, some of the side effects are minor; for example, headache, fever, muscle aches.

“There can also be more severe side effects. Anaphylaxis is the more concerning of the serious side effects. This is a severe allergic reaction which has symptoms, including low blood pressure and rash, and which can result in death if untreated. However, she stressed that anaphylaxis is a rare side effect of some vaccines, foods and medications.

“In the case of vaccines, it usually occurs quickly after the vaccine administration and thus persons can be treated quickly, and death is prevented,” she shared.

While Campbell pursues her goal, she shared on another passion which she plans on fulfilling – that of being a mentor to those who needs it the most.

Making her way through struggles and attaining her goals, she plans on giving back through the PALAS Mentorship programme where she aims to influence those who are facing similar or other challenges.

Cecelia Campbell-Livingston