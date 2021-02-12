Chinese businesses, MoBay Chamber partner to gift supplies to prisoners

A partnership between the Montego Bay Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MBCCI) and Chinese businesses in the western city resulted in supplies worth $500,000 being donated to aid prisoners at the Freeport Police Station.

Food, water, tissue, cup soup, cookies biscuits, toothbrush, toothpaste, dishwashing liquid, bath soap, detergent, deodorant, wash rags, towels, shampoo and over-the-counter medical products were among the supplies donated.

Spokesperson for the Chinese businesses, Yangsen Li, said his countrymen were eager to offer assistance when needed. “We care about and love this island and its people that we live with, we believe in giving back to the society to have a better life altogether,” he said.

Li, who also serves as a director of the MBCCI, and whose fellow business partners have been providing help to schools, churches and NGOs long before COVID-19 invaded the island’s shores, used the opportunity to implore other Jamaicans to help the police.

The donation was graciously accepted by Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Pheonia Watson, who stated that the partnership is one that is engendered by her peers, “from management to the last join member and our unsworn staff”.

Businesses Selflessly Giving

She lauded the business community for selflessly giving in the midst of the pandemic.

“So unselfish are they that persons who are most needy, inclusive of our incarcerated men, women and children within the division, benefit greatly from the generous donations even though they are provided for by the Government,” she said.

Filling the Void

The senior police officer said the donations will fill the void left by the absence of the relatives who could not access their loved ones as a result of the outbreak of the pandemic.

President of the MBCCI, Janet Silvera, who ‘pulled up her sleeves’ and loaded boxes on to police vehicles, spoke of the remarkable work being carried out by the Chinese since March 2020.

“Since the pandemic, the Chinese community has donated over $60 million worth of supplies and funds to people in need through SERHA (South East Regional Health Authority), UHWI (University Hospital of the West Indies), local schools, universities, hospital, police stations, children’s homes, and organisations such as the Mustard Seed Communities,” she said.

Silvera added that the community has become an integral part of the MBCCI, including helping her organisation in a number of crucial transformative projects.

editorial@gleanerjm.com