Dr Alfred Dawes joins Lifespan as medical spokesperson

Lifespan Spring Water has signed Dr Alfred Dawes as its new medical spokesperson.

Dr Dawes, a leading bariatric and laparoscopic surgeon and past president of the Jamaica Medical Doctors Association, joined the Lifespan family last week, alongside songstress Denyque.

The partnership with Dr Dawes will see the spring water brand extending its efforts to encourage conscious, healthier lifestyle choices across the Jamaican population.

The first agreement of its kind locally, Lifespan, along with its new medical spokesperson, will seek to push the message of the importance of proper hydration for a healthier, more fulfilling life.

“Last year, we made the decision to encourage positive lifestyle changes when we discontinued the availability of sugary beverages at our main facility in Buff Bay, Portland. As a result, we have seen incredible improvements to the quality of life of our employees. That inspired a wider push, to encourage even more Jamaicans to not only hydrate but to drink quality water for their good health. Not all waters are created equal,” explained Nayana Williams, CEO of Lifespan Spring Water Co.

PROPER HYDRATION

“This partnership with Lifespan ties into my personal goals as well, which is to encourage others to take greater responsibility for their health and well-being by making positive lifestyle changes. Lifespan Spring Water fits perfectly into that objective because it naturally possesses the essential vitamins and minerals that the body needs,” shared Dr Dawes, who is also CEO of Windsor Wellness Centre.

“Proper hydration is very important, and studies have shown that Jamaicans are not hydrating enough. For your overall good health, for weight loss, for concentration, drinking adequate amounts of natural water is very important.”

Lifespan is the only local spring water brand NSF-certified and copped the Grand Gold Award at the 2020 Monde Selection for taste and quality.

Tune into TVJ this Tuesday at 8 p.m., when Dr Dawes and Williams will announce the $1 million grand prize winner of the Lifespan Spring Water 2020 Dash and Win Competition.