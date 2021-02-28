Bodies found in car trunk in upper St Andrew

Two men were reportedly found dead in the trunk of a grey Toyota Axio motor car on Windermere Close, St Andrew. The bodies had what appeared to be gunshot wounds to the head.

The discovery was made about 11:05 p.m. last night.

The identities of the men have not yet been confirmed, however, The Gleaner understands that one of the men is from a Kingston 20 address.

The police say residents saw the motor vehicle on Windermere Close for some time and called the police. The cops came and searched the vehicle and found the bodies in the car.

The men were taken to hospital, where they were confirmed dead.

The Constant Spring Crime Investigation Bureau is investigating.

The Gleaner is tracking the story.

