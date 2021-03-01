Jamaican woman in Bahamas charged with murder

The police in The Bahamas have charged a Jamaican woman with murder arising from a stabbing incident.

Nadisha Beckford, 33, is charged with the February 20 murder of Lakeisha Mackey.

The police in the Bahamas say they were called to the scene of a stabbing incident on West Bay Street.

Preliminary reports revealed that both women got into an argument in the parking lot, resulting in Mackey being stabbed multiple times.

Beckford was not required to enter a plea and bail was denied.

She was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Corrections until June 16.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.

