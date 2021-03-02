Growth & Jobs | Small businesses to benefit from Flow ICT solutions

Communications and entertainment provider, Flow, has launched a new business segment to deliver dedicated, customised and smart ICT solutions to small businesses.

Flow Business Jamaica will provide dedicated support as part of a major transformation that will empower small businesses with better connectivity, smart solutions, improved product options and around-the-clock client support.

Speaking at the launch, Stephen Price, country manager of Flow Jamaica, stated, “Flow Business Jamaica is being launched to create an enabling environment for small businesses. We want our hairdressers and barber shops to have the same chance of success as large enterprises. And the only way to achieve that is by providing the right support and tailor-made services to meet their needs.”

Sharing that the company’s support of this critical group had steadily increased over the years to include an array of solutions, an expansive partner channel, webinars and workshops, Price referenced the rapid digitisation over the past year and its impact on small businesses as a pivotal moment to enhance its support.

“Small businesses are reeling from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Many are not able to quickly adapt to the changing marketplace, transform their business to digital – including the creation of an online presence – and increase efficiencies to grow,” said the Flow Jamaica boss.

“We know that entrepreneurs want the best for their business and sometimes, having the best requires them to change the way that they operate. Business transformation isn’t just an initiative for large companies but small businesses, too. This allows small businesses to focus on the changes that they need to make to overcome challenges, facilitate financial growth and engage customers,” he continued.

Dwayne Walters, senior manager, SME and partner channels, Flow Business Jamaica, also highlighted the need for small businesses to transform.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has produced a leap in digitalisation and for local small businesses and start-ups, in particular, it presents an opportunity for them to retool using tailor-made technologies and to rethink their digital strategies,” said Walters.

He continued, “We have seen first-hand a surge in the past months, with regard to the demand for capacity and bandwidth, along with the need for a reliable ICT infrastructure. We introduced these new smart solutions to support this critical sector that is the lifeblood of our economy.”

Stating that a review of its suite of products led to the simpler, more affordable and tailored ICT solutions being introduced, Walters shared, “We understand the pain points and challenges that these businesses face and so we are excited to provide solutions and services that will increase efficiency in their day-to-day operations.”

According to Price, Flow Business Jamaica is here to help these businesses to transition seamlessly in the digital era with simplicity and affordability, by providing the best solutions to supercharge their growth.

The company will also provide 24/7 customer support, new and improved broadband and mobile offerings, as well as free access to collaboration tools including professional emails, Microsoft Teams, LinkedIn and WhatsApp.