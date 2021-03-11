Corporate Hands | D&G Foundation donates $500,000 to school

With smiling eyes and expressions of gratitude, Merl Grove High School English teacher Jodi-Kaye Thomas (left) and the school’s sixth form coordinator Janiel Rowe (centre) collect a cheque valued at $500,000 from Totlyn Brown-Robb, a member of the Desnoes and Geddes (D&G) Foundation. The all-girls institution was among five winners of half-million dollars each in the foundation’s ‘5 for 5’ promotion, powered by Malta. The donations go towards school improvement and other projects. For Merl Grove, this includes a tablet rental system to help students complete assignments in preparation for upcoming exams.