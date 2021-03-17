Jamaican expats hail Biden rescue stimulus

Sherry M is a Jamaican single mother of four residing in Brooklyn who has been scrambling to make ends meet since the coronavirus pandemic hit a year ago and she lost her job. Today, she is more hopeful because of the newly passed Biden...

Sherry M is a Jamaican single mother of four residing in Brooklyn who has been scrambling to make ends meet since the coronavirus pandemic hit a year ago and she lost her job. Today, she is more hopeful because of the newly passed Biden administration American Rescue Plan.

Under the relief plan, Sherry will receive a one-time stimulus payment of US$1,400. She will also receive $1,400 per child, as well as US$300 per child per month under the plan.

In addition, she will receive $3,600 earned income tax credit for each child when she files her taxes. Sherry is also in line to receive monetary relief under the bill to assist with paying her back mortgage, ensuring that she will not lose her house to foreclosure.

“I welcome the rescue plan as it will help tremendously in getting me back on my feet economically. It will give me some breathing room as the economy opens back up and I can return to work,” she told The Gleaner on Tuesday.

An administrative assistant with a law firm, the plight of Sherry, who did not want her full name used, mirrors many in the Jamaican community who have had to struggle economically since the pandemic struck a year ago.

WELCOME RELIEF

Many are seeing the new stimulus package as welcome relief.

Junior Dunn, who operates a small business in Mount Vernon, Westchester, said that under the previous package, he received about US$10,000 to help keep his business afloat but now he is hoping to get around US$60,000 under the Payroll Protection Programme (PPP). Further, he pointed out that this new package will allow him not to pay back the US$10,000 that he received under the old plan.

Further, Dunn also qualifies for the US$1,400 stimulus payment, as do his wife and college-bound son.

In addition, he said that he will qualify for the child tax earned credit for his son.

“This plan definitely benefits us. It stimulates the economy to make its comeback better. I totally agree with this plan,” he told The Gleaner.

KEEP BUSINESS ALIVE

He said that the Biden initiative will help keep the doors to his business open, pay his staff, and have a surplus that will tide him over.

“This could not have come at a better time. It has been a hard struggle, but with this plan I can see a light as I move forward,” he said.

Hector Ricketts, president of the Commuter Van Association of New York, also welcomed the new package and believe that it will help his members – those who have gone out of business and others struggling to maintain their vehicles on the road.

“Those of our members who are unemployed will qualify for the US$1,400 stimulus payment for themselves and their family members who qualify. In addition, because many operate their own businesses, they should also qualify under the Payroll Protect Programme for assistance,” said Ricketts.

The transport group president said that many of his members have been hit hard by the downturn in the economy because of COVID.

Ricketts pointed out that he was also looking forward to the upcoming New York State budget for further mortgage and rental benefits.

“We are engaging with our legislators to ensure that we get our fair share,” he added.

Jamaica’s Global Diaspora Council member for the Northeast region, Dr Karren Dunkley, believes the stimulus will revive communities with high concentrations of expatriates from the island.

The diaspora group has already begun educational outreach explaining the nuts and bolts of the relief plan and sensitising persons on how they can qualify.

Dunkley said that the community should see significant benefits from the unemployment direct monthly payments, the child earned tax credit, housing assistance, reduction in healthcare payments, childcare, and PPP.

“Middle- and lower-income Jamaicans will see great benefits under the relief package. Our small businesses will benefit and they will be able to reopen if they are closed, while those that are open, but struggling, will get the assistance to keep them going until the economy rebounds,” she said.

Dunkley pointed out that for Jamaican restaurant operators, their benefits under the PPP will now be calculated on gross income instead of taxable income. The funds will no longer be liable for taxation.

“All in all, it is a great plan for our community,” she said.

