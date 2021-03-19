Two JDF soldiers charged for allegedly raping trainee

Two soldiers have been charged with sexual offences in connection with the raping of a trainee at the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) Up Park Camp headquarters on Thursday, March 11.

Privates Michael Grant, 22, of a St Mary address and Anuk Moncrieffe, 19, from St Catherine are to appear in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on Monday, March 29.

It is reported that about 8:30 p.m., the female JDF trainee along with a male companion, were at an abandoned building when Grant and Moncrieffe entered.

It is alleged that both soldiers demanded money from the complainant and her companion.

They subsequently sent the male companion to get the cash.

It is further alleged that Grant had sexual intercourse with the woman against her will and forced her to carry out other sexual acts while Moncrieffe kept watch.

On March 12, the matter was reported to the Centre for the Investigation of Sexual Offences and Child Abuse and on Thursday, March 18, Grant was charged with rape, grievous sexual assault and robbery with aggravation.

Moncrieffe was charged with aiding and abetting rape, grievous sexual assault and robbery with aggravation.

