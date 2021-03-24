Former champion racehorse trainer Wayne DaCosta has died.

He had been hospitalised in the Intensive Care Unit of the University Hospital of the West Indies for the past few weeks.

WATCH: Make it Legendary | Wayne DaCosta

The 18-time champion trainer had been on a ventilator.

Details soon.

