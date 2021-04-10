Man murdered in Morant Bay

The St Thomas Police are probing the shooting death of a man in the parish last night.

He has been identified as David Elliot, a 60-year-old labourer of Duhaney Pen in the parish capital, Morant Bay.

Reports are that about 8:00 p.m. yesterday, Elliot was walking along Bamboo Lane in Morant Bay when, upon reaching a bridge, he heard footsteps coming towards him from behind.

The attacker allegedly shot at Elliot.

The police say they were called to the scene and on their arrival Elliot was seen lying alongside a wall suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was rushed to the Princess Margaret Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment.

