Jamaica receives fourth batch of COVID vaccine

Another 55,000 doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines arrived at the Norman Manley International airport a short while ago, through the COVAX medical facility.

This is the fourth shipment of vaccines for Jamaica.

The first shipment was gifted by the Indian government and the second was procured through the COVAX facility.

The African Medical Supply Platform gifted Jamaica the third batch comprising 75,000 vaccines were used for the first all-island vaccination blitz.

More than 83,000 people were vaccinated with the first blitz which started as a pilot in Kingston and St Andrew and expanded across the country according to priority groups.

Today's shipment is to facilitate another all-island vaccination blitz to inoculate as many persons as possible.

Some 135,000 people have so far been vaccinated since Jamaica started administering the COVID jab in March.

