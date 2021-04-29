Advertorial | Best game and entertainment centres in Jamaica

Most people only know Jamaica as the birthplace of reggae, but this Caribbean country has a lot more to offer.

The country promises picturesque scenery, colourful Caribbean prints, and tasteful cuisines.

Travellers can expect everything from luxurious villas, green mountains, rainforests, and lots of entertainment centres.

For fun lovers, Jamaica offers plenty of opportunities to enjoy your vacation or weekend.

You can enjoy entertaining games while viewing beautiful scenery or visit any of these game and entertainment centres in the country:

1. H'Evans Scent

Nestled in Jamaica's hill countryside of Ocho Rios, H'Evans Scent was the first attraction to introduce zip lines to Jamaica. Today, this gaming and entertainment centre has grown to offer multiple zip-lines set amid the luscious mountains in the area, and you can also enjoy paintballing. It's truly a heaven-sent experience, whether you want something that will give you

an adrenaline rush or make you scream with joy.

2. Paintball Jamaica

For paintballing fans looking for a memorable and unique experience, Paintball Jamaica is worth visiting. This entertainment centre located in Falmouth's lush woodlands offers the ultimate paintball experience, catering to all levels of players. Even better, their friendly paintball staffs offer a range of exciting and unconventional playing scenarios.

3. Buzzers Gaming Arcade

Located in Portmore, Jamaica, the Buzzers gaming arcade is a kid-friendly entertainment centre worth visiting. Their age-appropriate video games are fun galore for kids, and their staff is always willing to help newbies. Adults can have fun sampling delicious cuisines at the food court, with adult beverages available for guardians and parents as they watch their kids have fun.

4. Zoom Go-Karting Sundays

If you're looking for an entertainment centre that gives you the ability to rent and drive a go-kart, Zoom Go-Karting Sundays are your destination of choice. This Go-Karting destination is located near the Norman Manley International Airport, making it easy to visit this entertainment destination at any time of the year. However, this Go-Karting destination is only accessible on Saturdays and Sundays.

5. Coral Cliff

Nestled at the heart of Montego Bay, Jamaica, the Coral Cliff is among the finest gaming destinations for casino enthusiasts visiting the region. It's worth noting that there are only a few massive casinos in the region, and Coral Cliff is the largest. This gaming destination is located on the Hip Strip, featuring over 120 slot machines and weekly tournaments. You also get complimentary drinks to keep the mood lively when playing. However, the gaming room is only accessible from 11 am to 2 am daily.

Bottom Line

As the Caribbean cultural capital, Jamaica has a lot of entertainment options to offer. You can experience lots of entertaining activities ranging from live reggae music to street dances and festivals. The weather is also warm and inviting for more entertaining gaming activities at any of

the five destinations listed above. Even better, you can sample the tasty Caribbean dishes and enjoy the country's unique culture.

(Advertorial)