199 additional COVID-19 cases, one more fatality

Jamaica on Friday recorded one more COVID-19 death, pushing the tally to 779.

The deceased is a 70-year-old man from Kingston & St Andrew.

Three more cases have been recorded as coincidental deaths, increasing the tally to 116.

And six more fatalities are under investigation, moving that figure to 136.

Meanwhile, there were 199 new cases with ages ranging from five months to 95 years, pushing the total to 45,777 with 23,505 being active.

Of the new cases, 119 are women and 80 are men.

St Ann accounts for most of the new cases with 49, followed by Kingston and St Andrew with 37 and then St Catherine with 30.

The country's positivity rate stands at 21.2%.

A total of 1,575 tests were conducted.

In the meantime, there were 94 more recoveries, increasing the total to 21,153.

Some 204 persons are in hospital with 15 being moderately ill and 22 critically ill.

Eight persons are in government quarantine, while 25,632 are at home.

