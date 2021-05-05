Gas prices up $3.06, diesel up $2.94

Gas prices will go up by $3.06 effective Thursday.

The state-owned oil refinery, Petrojam, says E-10 87 will sell for $145.34 per litre and a litre of E-10 90 will sell for $148.17.

Automotive diesel oil will move up by $2.94 per litre to sell for $134.10.

Ultra low sulphur diesel will sell for $140.53 per litre following an increase of $3.06.

The price of Kerosene will go up by $2.72 to sell for $110.96.

In the meantime, propane cooking gas will go up by $1.35 to sell for $56.70, while butane will move up by $2.73 to sell for $57.83 per litre.

Retailers will add their mark-ups to the announced prices.

