Allman Town Primary students get laptops from JN Fund Managers

Some students at Allman Town Primary School in Kingston who were unable to participate in online learning, because they did not have technological devices to access the classes being administered by the school, were recently supported by JN Fund Managers, which provided laptops for them.

Cassandra Allen, the parent of 10-year-old Emillio Kongal, one of the students who was the recipient of a laptop, expressed her gratitude for the gift to her child.

“He has been offline for the entire school year and that has set him back, hence he has regressed. With the donation of this laptop, it will assist him to get back up to speed, and I will ensure that he does the work,” she related.

Allen said that she has also been in and out of hospital due to medical problems.

For Jacqueline Simon, grandmother of Jhemilia Gentles, another student gifted with one of the laptops, the donation of the computer was a dream come true for her granddaughter, whom she said had challenges accessing online classes consistently.

“She received a cell phone recently; however, it was not working, and she asked her teacher for a tablet. She prayed to God to answer her prayers, and, therefore, when we received this call, it was like a dream come true. She was so happy that her heart was beating fast when we received the good news,” Simon shared.

GRATEFUL FOR DONATION

La-Toya Nesbitt, principal of the school, said that the institution was grateful for the donation, and she underscored the importance of partnerships to assist students to learn during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nesbitt said that the students were handpicked by the teachers, based on their need and absence from the online classes, which she said have been going well. She also pointed out that of the 620-student population, only 55 per cent were accessing the classes consistently. She further explained that they have formed WhatsApp groups, which are used to send the schoolwork to students. “The school is constantly trying to find solutions for those children who are not online as we believe that no child should be left behind.”

“For those who come online, we recognise that they are learning. They are enthused, therefore, if the teacher is late in signing on, they would call; and there are some parents who attend the class, and sometimes participate,” she chuckled.

Delories Jones, senior vice-president of sales strategy and marketing at JN Fund Managers, said that the company has been working with the school for some three years and has adopted the educational institution. She pointed out that the school was integrated in the company’s corporate social responsibility activities, and added that the assistance to the school will be ongoing.

“On behalf of the JN Fund Managers and The Jamaica National Group, we are delighted to be here with you today. We pledge to continue to do our best, because we know that children are the future. Our promise is to always work with Allman Town Primary School,” Jones noted.