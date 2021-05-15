Champs2021 | Points Standing (Full List - End of Championships)

Jamaica College has dethroned Kingston College as the boys' champion in the 2021 ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys and Girls' Athletics Championship.

It has been a 10-year wait for glory for 'The Blues' from Old Hope Road.

On the girls' side, Edwin Allen High School from Frankfield in Clarendon retained the title.

This makes seven, the number of consecutive wins for Edwin Allen.

See full list of points standing below:

Boys' Section

1. Jamaica College - 328.50

2. Kingston College - 313

3. Calabar High - 241.50

4. St. Elizabeth Technical - 181

5. St. Jago High - 129

6. Edwin Allen High - 76

7. Wolmer's Boys School - 68.50

8. Excelsior High - 58

9. Vere Technical - 23

10. Maggotty High - 21

11. Cornwall College - 18.50

12. Bellefield High - 18

12. Petersfield High - 18

14. Holmwood Technical - 13

14. Clarendon College - 13

16. Ferncourt High - 10

16. Campion College - 10

18. St. George's College - 7

18. Rusea's High - 7

20. Camperdown High - 6

20. Hydel High - 6

22. St. Mary's College - 5

22. Muschett High - 5

22. St. Catherine High - 5

25. Titchfield High - 4

25. Port Antonio High - 4

27. Rhodes Hall High - 3

27. Foga Road High - 3

29. St. Mary High - 2

29. Lacovia High - 2

31. Oberlin High - 1

31. Herbert Morrison Technical - 1

Girls' Section

1. Edwin Allen High - 340

2. St. Jago High - 309.50

3. Hydel High - 301.50

4. Holmwood Technical - 160.50

5. Vere Technical - 128

6. St. Catherine High - 75

7. Rusea's High - 70

8. Wolmer's Girls' School - 57

9. Excelsior High - 42.50

10. Clarendon College - 40

11. St. Elizabeth Technical - 30

12. St. Mary High - 24

13. Manchester High - 21.50

14. The Queen's School - 20

15. Alpha Academy - 19.50

16. Merl Grove High - 13.50

17. Camperdown High - 13

17. Alphansus Davis High - 13

19. Mount Alvernia High - 12

20. Ferncourt High - 9

21. Rhodes Hall High - 8

21. Immaculate Conception - 8

23. Glengoffe High - 7

23. Herbert Morrison Technical - 7

25. St. Andrew High - 6.50

26. Maggotty High - 5

26. Dinthill Technical - 5

26. Petersfield High - 5

26. Steer Town Academy - 5

26. Albert Town High - 5

31. Port Antonio High - 4

31. Campion College - 4

31. Lacovia High - 4

