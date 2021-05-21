104 new COVID-19 cases, two additional fatalities

Jamaica on Thursday recorded two more COVID-19 deaths, pushing the tally to 904.

The deceased are a 65-year-old woman and a 43-year-old man, both from St Catherine.

One more case was recorded as a coincidental fatality, moving the tally to 133.

The Health Ministry says the case was previously under investigation.

Meanwhile, three more fatalities are being probed, increasing that figure to 141.

Meanwhile, there were 104 new cases with ages ranging from one to 100 years, pushing the total to 47,776 with 22,766 being active.

Of the new cases, 59 are women and 44 are men.

St Catherine accounts for most of the new infections with 28, followed by Kingston and St Andrew with 20 and then St Thomas with 11.

A total of 1,691 tests were conducted.

The country's positivity rate stands at 12.6%.

In the meantime, there were 99 more recoveries, pushing the total to 23,742.

Some 158 persons are in hospital with 46 being moderately ill and 10 critically ill.

Four persons are in government quarantine, while 27,152 are at home.

