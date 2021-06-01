St Catherine service clubs improve Ewarton Police Station

The Ewarton Police Station in St Catherine received a much-needed facelift last Saturday as six service clubs in the parish bonded to carry out refurbishing work at the facility.

The station, which was not listed in the government’s $235-million renovation project announced last year to upgrade six police stations islandwide, had fallen into disrepair over the years.

Projector Manager Gaynor Downer, who is also president of the Soroptimist International Mid-Eastern Club, said she became aware of the poor conditions prevailing at the station on a recent visit, and decided that something had to be done.

“Having been made aware of the conditions, I collaborated with the North St Catherine Lions Club, the Linstead CDC, Ewarton Kiwanis Club, the Rotary Club of North St Catherine, the Red Cross, and along with the International, we came up with the plan to carry out the work,” Downer told The Gleaner.

According to her, the work carried out involved interior and exterior painting job, replacing termite-infested doors and jams, an overall of the plumbing system, putting in new bathroom wash basin and toilet, electrical work.

“This is the first time in 35 years since we did the Charlemont High School that we have come together to work on a project of this magnitude and value to the community, and I am very thrilled by the support of the other service clubs,” said Downer, who revealed that it was the generosity of sponsors in the area that made the project possible.

“We have started a fund-raising drive to replace the broken down perimeter fencing around the station also, which is estimated to cost more than $250,000, we are half way there but we need additional support to make this a reality,” Downer disclosed.

Secretary of the Ewarton Kiwanis Club, Millissa Brown Graham, said the club was happy to get involved in the project.

“I think this will boost the moral of the men and women in uniform. It will also improve the relationship between members of the public and our police,” she observed.

President of the Linstead Community Development Committee, Devon Smith, said the project is one that will forge a relationship between the police and the community.

