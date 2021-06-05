Hanover top cop declares war on sex offenders

WESTERN BUREAU:

Superintendent Sharon Beeput, the police commanding officer for Hanover, is vowing to make the lives of sex offenders in that parish miserable as the police continue their relentless search for a man who allegedly sexual molested a 13-year-old girl in Lucea in March.

“We will not tolerate men who sexually assault, molest or abuse minors in the parish,” declared Beeput. “We are pulling out all the stops when it comes to sexually related cases in the division, and more so, sexual cases involving minors. These perpetrators need to know that the Hanover police will find them and bring them to justice.”

The parish commander’s assurance comes after another disgruntled mother called on the police to hunt down and apprehend a man who went on the run after he and another man allegedly raped her 13-year-old daughter.

The woman told The Gleaner that she has been following the update on the 15-year-old girl, who was allegedly molested by a male nursing assistant at the Noel Holmes Hospital, and knowing that her own daughter was also raped by two men during the month of March, she wants action to be taken in regards to her daughter.

“My 13-year-old daughter was molested on March 9 by two men who even had sexual intercourse in her mouth,” said the disgruntled mother.

WATCHING AND PREYING

“Because of COVID-19, you know, some of us parents have to leave our small children to go to work, and these bigger boys in the community keep on watching your yard, and as you the parents leave, they find ways to molest your children,” the woman said.

“My biggest problem and fear is that, I am the mother of two girls, one is 18 and the other is 13 years old, and she has been molested by these two big boys,” added the mother.

The distraught mother said the incident was reported to the Lucea police and following a doctor’s report and an investigation, one of the men was arrested. She said she wants the other man to be tracked down and arrested as well.

“When I look at it in Jamaica, these big youths come and sex off your girl child, the police lock dem up, but after a while, the youth dem just walk free,” she said. “It’s not right, because we as mothers, and even the child, suffers from all of this, and it is devastating at times because when you sit down with your child and look back on it, and you and her try to reason on it, it bothers her a lot.”

In speaking to the incident with the 13-year-old, Beeput said the police are working hard to apprehend the other man while confirming that one man is in custody.

“One man has been charged in connection with this particular incident. He is 20-year-old Romaine Watson of a Lucea address. He is before the court on charges of grievous sexual assault,” said Beeput. “Watson was granted bail in the sum of $100,000 and as part of his bail condition, he was ordered to reside in Spanish Town, St Catherine, and report to the police on Mondays and Thursdays, between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m.”

Since the start of this year, there have been five sexually related cases in Hanover, comparing to 12 cases over the corresponding period last year.

editorial@gleanerjm.com